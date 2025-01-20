Biden Greets Trump At The WH: ‘Welcome Home’

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025, before departing for the US Capitol where Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:13 AM – Monday, January 20, 2025

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White for pre-inauguration tea.

When Trump exited his limousine on Monday morning, a smiling Biden greeted Trump by saying, “welcome home.”

This is Trump’s second time back at the White House since he left in 2021. He first returned to the presidential residence when Biden invited him for an Oval Office meeting days after he won re-election back in November.

The tradition of pre-inauguration tea was first started in 1837 with President Martin Van Buren and President Andrew Jackson.

When the meeting concludes, Biden and Trump will ride together to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

