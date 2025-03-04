Heartwarming Moment: Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Cancer Fighter As Secret Service Agent

13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is lifted up by his father Theodis Daniel after given credentials from US Secret Service Director Sean Curran after US President Donald Trump made him an honorary member of the US Secret Service during his address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:03 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

During his address to Congress, President Donald Trump honored a 13-year-old boy battling cancer who had always dreamed of becoming a police officer. In a heartwarming moment, Trump surprised him with the special recognition of becoming an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a young boy from Texas who has been battling cancer most of his young life, was given the surprise of a lifetime when Trump granted his wish by making him a Secret Service agent.

“The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump said. “Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.” “And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service Director Sean Curran to officially make you an agent of the United States.”

After receiving the credentials from Curran, a shocked DJ immediately hugged him.

All Republicans in the chamber were on their feet watching Daniel having his dream come true. A majority of the Democrats did not clap and sat frozen in their seats.

UPDATE 8:19 PM

Soon after Trump’s address concluded, the White House posted an interview with DJ detailing his journey.

