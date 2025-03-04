Democrat Lawmaker Removed After Heckling Trump During Speech

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:08 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Democrat Representative Al Green was removed from the House of Representatives after repeatedly heckling President Donald Trump during his speech to a joint session of Congress.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) repeatedly warned Green (D-Texas) to stop interrupting the 47th president.

“Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House, and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning,” Johnson said from the front of the room.

“Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum and the chair is prepared to direct a sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session,” Johnson continued.

“Mr. Green, take your seat,” Johnson warned Green. “Take your seat, sir.”

Johnson then removed the Democrat from the chamber by ordering the Sergeant At Arms to restore order.