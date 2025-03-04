VA Secretary Doug Collins Selected As The Designated Survivor

Doug Collins, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, is sworn in during his Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:19 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins has been selected as the Republican’s designated survivor for Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, Collins will be given presidential level protection for the evening. He will be escorted to an undisclosed location to watch the address.

The designated survivor is a high-level cabinet official who is selected to stay at a secure, undisclosed location during event where the president, vice president and other top government officials gather in one place.

Democrats chose Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) to be their designated survivor.

This tradition is done to ensure that in the case of a catastrophic event, the nation has someone to lead should the nation’s leadership be wiped out. The designated survivor started during the Cold War due to concerns over nuclear threats.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!