‘Truckload Of Evidence’: AG Pam Bondi Says More Epstein Files Have Been Delivered To FBI HQ

(L) (L-R) US Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi listen as US President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) New Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel speaks after he was sworn in during a ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:50 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2024

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Monday that the Department of Justice has received a “truckload of evidence,” presumably the rest of the files pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, at the FBI’s headquarters.

Advertisement

Bondi pledged to make the information public as soon as possible — without giving an official date.

Bondi had previously set a deadline of February 28th for the FBI New York field office to provide information regarding the case of the deceased pedophile sex trafficker.

Last week, she also accused the FBI of hiding “thousands of pages of documents” pertaining to Epstein, his colleagues, and clients.

“So, we got them all — hopefully all of them — by Friday at 8 a.m.,” the U.S. attorney general told Fox News host Sean Hannity, adding that there are “thousands of pages of documents.” “I have the FBI going through them,” Bondi continued, noting that FBI Director Kash Patel “is going to get us a detailed report as to why” those additional documents had been withheld.

The attorney general expressed prior that the quantity of documents that the DOJ had previously acquired from the FBI had surprised her and prompted skepticism — as it was only 200 pages.

Meanwhile, social media users on X engaged in discourse, sharing their perspectives on the protracted anticipation.

“You’re looking at these documents going, ‘These aren’t all the Epstein files’ … And we’re going, ‘Where’s the rest of the stuff?’” Bondi explained.

She clarified that she ordered the new deadline for a complete document turn-over since a whistleblower “source” informed her and the DOJ that “all this evidence is sitting in the Southern District of New York.”

However, Bondi did not clarify if her “source” indicated that prosecutors at the FBI’s New York field office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District, both located in the same 26 Federal Plaza building in lower Manhattan, were responsible for holding back all the files.

“A truckload of evidence arrived,” Bondi reiterated. “It’s now in the possession of the FBI.” “We’re going to go through it, go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein because there are a lot of victims,” she continued.

Additionally, Bondi noted that anything pertaining to U.S. “national security” and “grand jury information, which is always going to be confidential,” would be redacted — when asked what redactions would be made to the vast collection of documents.

Nevertheless, she still insisted that any redaction be disclosed to the public.

“If something’s redacted, you will know the line and you will know why it’s redacted,” Bondi maintained.

Bondi restated that in order “to get it out to the American people, because the American people have a right to know,” a “team” put together by Patel will review the documents “as fast” as possible.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!