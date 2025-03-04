Senate Democrats Release Nearly Identical ‘Scripted’ Anti-Trump Videos Ahead Of Congressional Address: ‘No Creativity’

L| Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) M| Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) R| Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Economic Security Project)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:12 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Democrat senators have seemingly been caught reading from the same script in a number of videos meant to oppose President Donald Trump — prior to his address to Congress on Tuesday.

At least 22 Democrat Senators, including Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J) posted anti-Trump videos, each recording themselves separately — but saying roughly the same script ahead of Trump’s speech.

“Inflation is getting worse. The price (or cost, as Warren put it) of groceries, gas, housing, eggs”, all said, is either getting “higher” or “worse.”

Many went on to call out the similarities, with Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah.) saying: “It’s almost like someone’s telling Democrats what to say.”

Musk also joined the conversation, posting: “Who is writing the words that the puppets speak? That’s the real question.”

“They are all actors reading a script,” he continued.

According to a report by Axios, various Democrats are advocating for disruptions during the event and walkouts are being expected.

