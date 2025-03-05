Trump Warns Hamas To Release All Hostages Now Or ‘It Is Over For You’ 

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order on reciprocal tariffs in the Oval Office at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced his plan to increase U.S. tariffs to match the rates other nations charge to import American goods. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:34 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

President Donald Trump warned Hamas to release all Israeli hostages or “it is OVER for you.”

On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, telling the terrorist organization to release all of the hostages now and to immediately return all of the dead bodies that they currently have in their possession.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he stated.

“I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” he continued.

Earlier in the day, Trump had wrapped up a meeting at the White House with a group of eight released hostages where he stated “We will get them out,” referring to the remaining hostages being held by Hamas.

“Thank you all. We’re working on it very hard,” Trump said, as he shakes each of the freed hostages’ hands. “We’ll do the best we can… Horrible stories. Not even believable… We’ll get them out. Watch. We’ll get them out.”

The released hostages thanked Trump for his efforts to release the hostages.

“You’ve been sent by god to release them. You can really help. You have the power to do it,” said Omer Shem Tov, who had been held captive by Hamas.

“You were our hope when we were there, and now you’re their hope,” said another rescued hostage Naama Levy.

