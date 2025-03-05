Trump Honors Lives Lost, Celebrates Everyday Americans, And Highlights Those Who Suffered Hardships Due To Biden’s Policies

1| President Donald (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) 2| Jason Hartley (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) 3| Family members of Corey Comperatore (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) 4| Allyson and Lauren Phillips, the mother and sister of Laken Riley (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 5| 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) 6| Payton McNabb(Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) 7| First Lady Melania Trump, Elliston Berry, Haley Ferguson (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) 8| Alexis Nungaray (Photo via; White House)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:48 PM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

President Donald Trump honored many guests, especially those who represent key Trump administration accomplishments or priority issues, during his address to a joint session of Congress.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Trump highlighted the stories of his VIP guests during his speech.

Trump’s address to Congress was a showcase of his administration’s commitment to border security, law enforcement and cultural priorities. His guests included first responders, families affected by crimes linked to illegal immigration, and those opposing transgender medical services for children.

Trump began by honoring Laken Riley, a 22-year old Georgia nursing student who was killed last year while on a jog by a Venezuelan illegal alien. Her sister and mother were present in the crowd.

“Laken was stolen from us by a savage, illegal alien gang member who was arrested while trespassing across Biden’s southern border and then sent to the United States under the heartless policies of that failed administration,” the commander in chief said. “It was indeed a failed administration.”

Trump went on to note that he signed the Laken Riley Act in order to increase immigration enforcement against illegals charged with certain crimes.

“Last year, I told Laken’s grieving parents that we would ensure their daughter would not have died in vain,” the president recounted.

“That’s why the very first bill I signed into law as your 47th president mandates the detention of all dangerous criminal aliens who threaten public safety. It’s very strong.”

Trump also honored the memory of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was murdered when she went on a walk to a Houston convenience store. Two undocumented immigrants from Venezuela have since been charged with her murder.

The president also went on to announce that he had renamed the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, located in Texas, in honor of Jocelyn and her love of animals.

“Across Galveston Bay from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent refuge, a pristine peaceful 34,000 acre for all of God’s creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America. Alexis, moments ago I formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter Jocelyn,” Trump said as he showed the signed executive order as he addressed the mother of Jocelyn.

He then praised his administration’s decision to designate some of the most dangerous drug cartels, including the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, whose members were involved in the slaying of Nungaray, as foreign terrorist organizations.

“They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and it’s not good for them,” Trump said.

Additionally, Trump mentioned Payton McNabb, an All-Star high school volleyball athlete, whose athletic career was cut short after she was injured by a transgender athlete (biological male) on the other team.

“He smashed the ball so hard in Payton’s face, causing traumatic brain injury,” Trump added. “I signed an order making it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

He also later highlighted how the “poison” of Critical Race Theory (CRT) had been removed from public schools.

He honored January Littlejohn as well. Littlejohn and her husband discovered that during the peak of COVID-19, their daughter’s school had secretly transitioned their gender dysphoric child without their permission.

Trump reiterated his administration’s push to ban public schools from utilizing transgender ideology. He stated that his administration will cut off taxpayer funding for institutions that engage in the “sexual mutilation of our youth.”

“You are perfect the way God made you,” he told children watching.

Trump also honored Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a young boy from Texas who had been battling cancer most of his young life. He was given the surprise of a lifetime when Trump granted his wish by making him an official U.S. Secret Service agent.

“The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump said. “Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.”

“And tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service Director Sean Curran to officially make you an agent of the United States.”

The news was met with a standing ovation from Republicans, and deafening chants of “D.J., D.J., D.J.” However, the majority of Democrat lawmakers remained seated and did not clap.

The president also highlighted the story of high school senior Jason Hartley, whose dream is to “carry on the family legacy of service” by joining the U.S. military.

Hartley’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served the country in the military. His father, who died in August 2018, also worked as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.

“That’s a hard one to get into, but I am pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted,” Trump said, surprising Hartley and his mother with his acceptance into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. As of 2022, the acceptance rate into the academy is 12%.

Trump also honored Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was shot and killed during the July assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“It’s love Like Corey’s that built our country and love like his that will make it majestic again,” he said.

Melania Trump was joined in her push for the TAKE IT DOWN Act, a bill aimed at protecting Americans from AI-generated deep fake and revenge pornography, by 15-year-old Elliston Berry.

“They superimposed her (Elliston’s) face into pornographic content without her consent, solely to humiliate her. And although Elliston’s family contacted the social media companies for help, their efforts fell upon deaf ears. Ultimately, the fake images circulated worldwide,” the first lady had previously stated.

She was also joined by Haley Ferguson, a former foster child who highlights the foster care system through Melania’s “Foster the Future” initiative.

All the guests went on to share a heartfelt message to President Trump for all his hard work in helping their families.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything,” they said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!