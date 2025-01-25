Kristi Noem Confirmed As Department Of Homeland Security Secretary

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is sworn in during her confirmation hearing before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill on January 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:38 AM – Saturday, January 25, 2025

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been confirmed by the Senate as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

On Saturday, Noem (R-S.D.) was confirmed by the Senate following a 59-34 vote with all Republicans present voting yes and seven Democrats also voting yes.

Noem will take over the department at a time when the new administration’s primary priorities are border security and combating illegal immigration. Deploying the troops, resuming wall building, and terminating parole programs from the Biden administration are just a few of the measures the administration has taken to secure the border.

In the meantime, in keeping with Trump’s pledge of a “historic” operation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has begun conducting deportation operations around the nation.

Since Trump’s inauguration, the Department of Homeland Security has released numerous memos directing parole reviews and increasing officers’ authority to swiftly deport newly arrived illegal immigrants from the United States signed by acting Secretary Benjamine Huffman.

Noem mentioned cybersecurity, disaster aid, and counterterrorism as other facets of the Homeland Security role at her confirmation hearing.

“We must be vigilant and proactive and innovative to protect the homeland,” she said. “The challenges in front of us are extremely significant, and we must secure our borders against illegal trafficking and immigration. We must safeguard our critical infrastructure to make sure that we’re protected against cyber attacks, respond to natural disasters and also terrorism.”

However, Noem has emphasized that border security is a “top priority.”

Noem is now the fourth of President Donald Trump’s picks to be confirmed, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

