John Ratcliffe Confirmed As CIA Director

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:10 PM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

John Ratcliffe has officially been confirmed by the Senate as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Ratcliffe in a 74-25 vote.

Prior to becoming the incoming director of the CIA, Ratcliffe was a former congressman from Texas.

During the last four months of Trump’s first term, he also served as the director of National Intelligence. He was confirmed to that role in a narrow vote in the Senate of 49-to-44.

His previous role is now being sought by Democrat-turned-Republican Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

John Ratcliffe is the second individual to be confirmed by the Senate since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Prior to his confirmation, Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was confirmed and sworn in as Secretary of State.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

