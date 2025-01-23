House Passes Laken Riley Act, Delivering First Legislative Victory To Trump

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) signs the Laken Riley Act during an enrollment ceremony with members of the Georgia delegation in the Speaker’s ceremonial office at the U.S. Capitol on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Named after a young nursing student in Georgia who was murdered by a Venezuelan man, the Laken Riley Act requires the detainment of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes and it will be the first legislation that President Donald Trump will sign during his second term in office. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:10 PM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Laken Riley Act, an immigration detention measure named after 22-year-old Georgia nursing school student Laken Riley, who was brutally murdered by an illegal alien from Venezuela last year after he attempted to rape her, was enacted by the Republican-led House on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is anticipated to sign the legislation into law this week after his return to the White House. Its goal is to crack down on illegal immigrants who commit nonviolent offenses such as theft, as well as ultimately inhibit violent and heinous crimes committed by illegals such as rape, assault, and murder.

All Republicans backed the motion, with 46 Democrats joining in. With 12 Democrat votes, the bill was approved by the Senate on Monday by a vote of 64-35.

A 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela named Jose Ibarra was convicted in November of kidnapping, assaulting, and murdering Riley as she was out on a run close to the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Police say that when her body was found, Riley’s shirt had been pulled all the way up — and it was clear that he had attempted to sexually assault her.

He received a life sentence without the possibility of release.

Republicans and President Trump have highlighted how Ibarra was not placed under arrest after being detained by a Georgia police department for shoplifting, in addition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement not issuing a detainer for him.

Representative Mike Collins (R-Ga.) drafted the Laken Riley Act, which mandates that ICE detain and hold illegal aliens who are accused, detained, or found guilty of “burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.”

“It’s bittersweet,” Collins said following the vote, noting that he had spoken to Riley’s relatives earlier that day. “For a young lady that wanted to dedicate her career and her life to saving lives, now her name will live on forever, and it will save lives.”

48 Democrats supported a previous version of the bill, which was approved by the House by a vote of 264-159. However, former President Joe Biden never expressed whether he backed the bill, which was enacted by the GOP-controlled House last year but later disregarded by the Democrat-led Senate.

“You now have a willing partner in the Senate that actually wants to confront real problems facing families, so that you don’t have more Laken Rileys,” stated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). “You don’t have more murders of innocent people because of an open border. President Trump has already taken action to start reversing that open border,” he added.

Two amendments, one from Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), which includes assault of a police officer, and another from Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), which includes acts that cause death or bodily harm to an individual, were adopted by the Senate to expand the list of actions that result in mandatory detention of illegal aliens.



The Laken Riley Act’s passage coincides with a contentious discussion among Democrats over how to address Trump’s intentions for mass deportations and the illegal immigration crisis following their crushing 2024 election loss. Additionally, the Laken Riley Act’s opponents were Democrats who tried to argue that the measure was overly harsh.

“Laken Riley casts out a net to cuff, arrest, and deport people who have committed minor offenses. In that sense, it is not a good thing,” said Representative Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), the new chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “Any discussion that should be had here around the issue of border security, around the issue of immigration,” he added, “should include something on Dreamers, farm workers, and families.”

