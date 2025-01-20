Marco Rubio Unanimously Confirmed As Secretary Of State

US Senator Marco Rubio testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. ((Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

GOP Senator Marco Rubio has been unanimously confirmed as America’s 72nd secretary of State.

This also makes Rubio the first nominated individual in Trump’s cabinet to be confirmed.

Rubio (R-Fla.) was confirmed in a 99-0 vote on Monday following Trump’s inauguration.

The senator voted for himself.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) expressed that Rubio is an intelligent man with a remarkable understanding of American foreign policy — who has a deep commitment to the American dream.

Rubio’s Senate seat will be filled by Florida state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

