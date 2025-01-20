Families Of Israeli Hostages Shake Hands With Trump At Inaugural Parade

US President Donald Trump greets relatives of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:24 PM – Monday, January 20, 2025

The families of Israeli hostages made an appearance on stage at President Donald Trump’s inauguration parade on Monday.

The family members were brought out as Trump’s appointed Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff was speaking.

“I have some special people to introduce you to tonight. President Trump has been talking to them as well. They are the families of hostages from Israel who have been in Gaza for the last year and a half,” Witkoff stated at the Capital One Arena.

The families of the hostages were seen on stage wearing yellow sashes while holding photos of their relatives who have been held in Hamas captivity for over 15 months.

“President Trump’s reputation as a leader who delivers results resonates beyond Washington,” Witkoff stated. “It allows me to approach delicate negotiations with the confidence that the full weight of the United States is behind me.”

The family members were able to shake hands with Trump, who recently sent Witkoff to the Middle East resulting in the ceasefire deal that the Biden administration was attempting to resolve for nearly a year.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” he wrote in a Truth Social post. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

The delicate ceasefire deal which is expected to be implemented in multiple stages, saw the release of three girls back into Israel proper, with additional hostages expected to be released every Sunday.

The deal follows after the brutal October 7th, 2023, assault Hamas terrorists inflicted on Israeli citizens. The carnage resulted in the death of nearly 1,200 individuals, along with the capture of 251 more.

“President Trump’s leadership has redefined what is possible in the pursuit of progress and stability in the Middle East,” Witkoff stated. “His policies have already delivered remarkable successes such as yesterday’s release of hostages in Gaza.”

