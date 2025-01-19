First 3 Hostages Returned To Israel As Ceasefire Deal With Hamas Begins

This image grab shows one of the Israeli hostages exiting a vehicle to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) during the hostage-prisoner exchange operation in Saraya Square in western Gaza City on January 19, 2025. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:32 AM – Sunday, January 19, 2025

Three Israeli women held in Hamas captivity for 15 months have finally been released in a ceasefire deal.

28-year-old British national Emily Darami, 24-year-old Romi Gonen, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher were released to the International Committee for the Red Cross on Sunday.

Gonen was kidnapped on October 7th, 2023 while attending a Nova Music Festival where she was shot and abducted by Hamas terrorists in a vicious attack which saw roughly 1,200 murdered and 251 more taken hostage.

Gonen was on the phone with her mother as she was attempting to flee the scene, stating “They shot me, Mom and I’m bleeding. Everyone in the car is bleeding,” according to an audio recording obtained by the Daily Mail.

“It was very, very hard for me to enter Romi’s room for 47 days. And now we are in this room and emotions are very, very high,” stated Gonen’s father, Eitan, who added that his daughter is “a magical girl. She’s all heart, all love… a justice warrior.”

Eitan was seen dancing for joy while crying after learning that his daughter was back home in Israel in a viral social media clip.

Steinbrecher, an Israeli-Romanian duel national, was abducted on October 7th, 2023, while she was hiding under her bed. Steinbrecher turned 31 while in Hamas captivity.

British-Israeli national Damarai was also kidnapped on October 7th, 2023, after Hamas terrorists shot and killed her dog Chooka. Damarai was shot in the hand during the violent assault.

The ceasefire deal was triggered just days after President-elect Donald Trump sent his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to pressure both sides into agreeing to a deal before Inauguration Day.

The incoming 47th president previously warned that there would be “Hell to pay” if hostages were not released by Inauguration Day.

The three women are the first of 33 total hostages set to be released in the first phase of the fragile ceasefire deal, prioritizing women, children, and the elderly.

The remaining hostages are set to be released in small groups every Sunday as the ceasefire deal progresses.

Video footage of the transportation of the hostages shows parked SUV’s containing the hostages surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists wearing black balaclavas while holding large rifles.

Nearly 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza, and it is currently unclear how many of them remain alive.

