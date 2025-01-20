Laken Riley Act Passes In The Senate

The dome of the US Capitol is seen at dusk in Washington, DC on November 13, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:10 PM – Monday, January 20, 2025

The Senate has passed the Laken Riley Act in a bipartisan vote.

On Monday, following the inauguration of 47th President Donald J. Trump, the Senate overcame a filibuster to approve the Act. It was passed in a 64-35 vote.

Twelve Democrats voted with the Republicans. Those Democrats were Senators John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.).

It will now be sent back to the House of Representatives for final passage.

“This legislation will ensure that illegal aliens who steal or assault a law enforcement officer are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement instead of being allowed out on the streets,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said on the floor ahead of the vote. “I’m looking forward to getting this legislation to the president’s desk.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

