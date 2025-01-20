Trump Revokes 78 Biden Presidential Actions

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:44 PM – Monday, January 20, 2025

President Donald Trump revoked almost 80 of former President Joe Biden’s presidential executive actions on Monday.

“I’m revoking nearly 80 destructive radical executive actions of the previous administration,” he said.

Trump stated that he will slash the federal workforce and force thousands of federal employees to return to in-person work.

“Most of those bureaucrats are being fired. They are gone,” Trump said.

A recent decision to remove Cuba’s classification as a supporter of terrorism, and an order aiming for half of U.S. cars sold in 2030 to be zero-emission are among the 78 Biden executive orders that were revoked.

Trump also signed pardons for 1,500 January 6th defendants and commuted the sentences of 14.

