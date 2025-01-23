Energy Expert: Trump’s Energy Plan Will Lower Prices Of Goods And Services

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

11:23 AM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

In an effort to lower the price of oil, President Donald Trump removed the United States from the Paris Climate Accord and issued an order to maximize the production of natural resources in Alaska.

Advertisement

The executive director and founder of Power the Future, Daniel Turner, told One America News that increasing oil production will lower the prices of goods and services.

“This 180 is essential because President Trump realizes that energy is everything,” said Turner. “Inexpensive, abundant American energy will lower the prices of all goods and services and will help catapult the economy forward.”

Turner argued that much like the COVID-19 era, when former President Joe Biden issued an emergency requiring mRNA vaccines, Trump declaring an energy emergency makes it hard to stop the production of the Alaska Pipeline.

“This is where the Trump team is being very smart,” Turner said. “Because the last time we saw an emergency was COVID, and the president said there was an emergency, you didn’t have the right to not get the vaccine.” “By declaring an energy emergency, the president is going to have the same powers to say, ‘Hey, look, you can’t protest that pipeline because we need it.’ It’s an emergency,” he continued. “You can’t lay down in traffic and stop this from happening because we are in an emergency.”

With a polar vortex in full swing, bringing freezing temperatures across the United States, Turner says it is more important now to increase fossil fuel production.

“The entire southern half of our country is in temperatures that haven’t experienced in a decade. it’s below freezing in Texas, it’s snowing in Florida, and if the electric grid falters lives are on the line. And what’s keeping the electric grid afloat is the fossil fuel industry.”

Turner also noted that Trump is protecting the safety of Americans by placing an emphasis on fixing the economy.

“We are in an emergency, and, and I’m glad the President is putting this as a priority to protect the American people and our economy,” Turner stated. “It’s again great news and it’s bold leadership. We expected nothing less from this great man.”

Turner also asserted that by not allowing Alaskans to drill on their land, it essentially condemns them to a life of poverty.

“It has every single critical metal, mineral, rare earth, oil, gas, coal that could power not just the entire country, but all of our allies as well.” Turner argued. “And by telling these people, no, you’re not allowed to be developed. You have to stay in poverty forever,” Turner continued. “There’s nothing noble about condemning people to subsistence living. They want to develop their state, and President Trump’s going to allow them to do so.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!