Convicted ‘Ex-MAGA Granny’ Rejects Trump Jan. 6 Pardon 

10:55 AM – Thursday, January 23, 2025

A 71-year-old January 6th defendant informed a U.K. news outlet that she has officially rejected President Donald Trump’s pardon.

On Monday, Trump commuted the sentences of 14 January 6th defendants.

Pamela Hemphill, who pleaded guilty and had been sentenced to 60 days in prison and 3 years probation for her participation in the U.S. Capitol protest on January 6th, 2021, told the BBC that she refuses to be pardoned by Trump.

“Accepting a pardon would only insult the Capitol police officers, rule of law and, of course, our nation,” she said. “I pleaded guilty because I was guilty, and accepting a pardon also would serve to contribute to their gaslighting and false narrative.”

Hemphill, who was initially nicknamed the “MAGA granny” by social media users, said that she saw the Trump administration attempting to “rewrite history and I don’t want to be part of that”.

“We were wrong that day, we broke the law – there should be no pardons,” she told the BBC World Service’s Newsday program.

The 71-year-old woman, who now labels herself as “ex-MAGA granny,” has also been posting on social media about her newfound hatred for Trump — adding that she is against the president’s pardons for virtually all January 6th demonstrators.

“I’m not going to be bullied by MAGA anymore, as those who went as far as calling my Probation Officer trying to get me in trouble backfired on them, thinking I would stop speaking out, just give me more confidence to continue! I will refuse a pardon from felon Trump! @AdamKinzinger,” Hemphill posted.

Back in 2023, Trump had responded to a social media post that highlighted how Hemphill would be spending more time in prison than former first son Hunter Biden, calling it “HORRIBLE!”

“Don’t be using me for anything, I’m not a victim of [January] 6,” Hemphill responded, Newsweek reported.

Hemphill claimed that she had been speaking to a group of Proud Boys members on January 6th, and that this is what led her to eventually follow them to the U.S. Capitol. She also live-streamed the demonstration on Youtube.

1/23/25- 11:10 a.m. PST. Correction: “60 years” was edited to “60 days.”

