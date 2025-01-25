Pete Hegseth Sworn In As Secretary Of Defense Following Tie-Breaking Vote By Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance (L) swears in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth alongside his wife Jennifer Rauchet in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:52 AM – Saturday, January 25, 2025

Pete Hegseth has been sworn in as Secretary of Defense after being confirmed by the Senate.

On Saturday morning, Hegseth was sworn in after being voted in by following a 51-50 tie-breaking vote by Vice President JD Vance.

Hegseth was sworn in by Vance who officiated the ceremony.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social congratulating him following his confirmation.

“Congratulations to Pete Hegseth. He will make a great Secretary of Defense!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday night.

His confirmation comes after Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), posted on X that she would not be voting in favor of confirming Hegseth.

“After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense,” Murkowski said in a statement on Thursday. “I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness.”

Murkowski continued, attempting to raise concerns about Hegseth’s “lack of experience” in comparable executive positions, his previous “remarks on women” in combat, and the anonymous accusations of alcohol abuse and alleged sexual misconduct lodged against him.

Nevertheless, Hegseth has adamantly refuted these claims on numerous occasions.

According to Hegseth lawyer, Tim Parlatore, evidence gathered by a California DA’s office purportedly includes proof that the anonymous female accuser had filed false claims of sexual assault against another man in a different jurisdiction. Parlatore has been working to have these documents released to the public.

A spokeswoman for the Trump administration declared on Thursday that the “[22-page police report] corroborates what Mr. Hegseth’s attorneys have said all along. The incident was fully investigated and no charges were filed because police found the allegations to be false.” Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni also admitted that her office could not file charges since it didn’t have “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

