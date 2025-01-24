Report: Harris Seeks Counsel From Hillary Clinton Following Election Loss As She Plans Future Campaign

TOPSHOT – US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at supporters at the end of her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:55 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly consulted with Hillary Clinton on numerous occasions following her crushing defeat to President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The two Democrat leaders were both hopeful to become the first woman president in American history, though both were similarly denied that opportunity — since the American people opted to select President Donald Trump instead.

Since the election, Harris has reportedly kept her options open regarding her political future, stating last Friday: “It is not my nature to go quietly into the night.”

Speculation has mounted that Harris will either attempt to run for California governor next year, as Newsom is term limited, or she could potentially stage a comeback on the national stage by launching another presidential run in 2028.

“Harris could break one glass ceiling and do the near-impossible of turning California red if she chooses to run for governor in 2028,” a source told The New York Post.

“Los Angeles is full of virtue signalers, but a lot of them may be having second thoughts about politicians like Harris, given the wildfires,” a former Los Angeles district attorney added, according to The Post.

Critics say that Harris’ campaign messaging was viewed as out of touch, pompous, and elitist, as she relied on phony and shallow celebrity endorsements to move the needle, without providing any real vision for the country over the next four years –besides her abortion advocate promises.

Harris also reportedly never had a “backup plan” regarding an election day defeat, as her team was confident “even up until 6, 7 p.m. on election night, they felt very confident she would become president,” according to a Harris campaign staffer speaking to The Post.

The former vice president has refused to acknowledge any of her mishaps leading to one of the most crushing defeats in modern political history. The whole country watched as she lost all seven battleground states.

“She is done in D.C. and quite frankly was the worst major candidate of either party since Michael Dukakis,” stated an anonymous senior congressional Democrat, according to the New York Post report.

As Harris remains silent, Democrat leaders have been consistently looking for someone to place the blame on in regards to her defeat.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently insinuated that former President Joe Biden was to blame, for not ending his campaign sooner, following his disastrous debate performance against Trump last summer.

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi stated following the election. “If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”

Pelosi led the charge to pressure Biden to end his campaign, quickly endorsing Harris at the top of the ticket without holding a Democrat primary.

The Democrat blame game has also targeted Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who made headlines after it was discovered that he cheated on his first wife with their nanny, and that he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend back in 2012, according to her.

“He looked like a hypocritical ass after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am a woman’ crusade,’” a source told the Daily Mail.

Another source close to Harris who spoke with The Post expressed that she should just end her political career altogether now.

“She’s a fake and a fraud. I mean retire for God’s sake. Let some other people take a stab at life,” the anonymous source said to press. “I don’t see her getting a warm welcome back in California.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!