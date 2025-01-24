Illegal Aliens Board Deportation Flights Following Trump’s Stern Warning Against Unlawful Entry Into U.S.

(L-Corner) Female Guatemalan migrants deported from the United States walk down the runway after arriving at the Guatemalan Air Force Base in Guatemala City on January 10, 2025. Guatemala alone has more than 61,000 deported back to their country from the U.S. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Male Guatemalan migrants deported from the United States walk down the runway after arriving at the Guatemalan Air Force Base in Guatemala City on January 10, 2025. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:21 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has already ordered the military to start “deportation flights,” the White House officially announced on Friday, revealing images of long lines of migrants walking aboard planes to leave the country.

Advertisement

“Deportation flights have begun,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. “President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”

Defense authorities informed ABC News that at least one of the C-17 Globemaster III aircrafts that transported migrants to Guatemala took off from Biggs Army Field, which is close to Fort Bliss in Texas.



According to NBC News, the Guatemalan Migration Institute also acknowledged in a statement that Guatemalan men and women have returned to their native country, with even more to come.

“The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft,” Leavitt continued. “The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway.” “Promises made. Promises kept.”

On the same day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that they had arrested at least 373 detainers and detained 538 illegal aliens in the U.S.

According to the press secretary, those 538 included “a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.”

The deadly torching of a sleeping woman on a Brooklyn subway train on December 22nd is one of the most recent horrifying crimes committed by a Guatemalan migrant who illegally gained entry into the United States, being supported by U.S. taxpayers. Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, who had been living at a homeless shelter, admitted to entering the U.S. illegally years ago. He told the police that he was so drunk and high on that day that he was allegedly unaware that he had lit an American woman on fire, resulting in her death.

Additionally, when Luis Lopez-Martinez, another illegal alien from Guatemala, was caught sexually assaulting a young child in Alabama over the weekend — all he told the police was, “It is what it is,” according to the authorities.

The convicted criminals on the most recent U.S. deportation flights were not immediately identified by any news outlets.

However, Fox News did report that the arrests, which started at midnight on Tuesday, involved migrants from over a dozen countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal, and Venezuela.

Acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses announced on Wednesday that the Trump administration is also sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the US-Mexico border — many of whom have been instructed to fly helicopters to support Border Patrol agents and help build barriers.

“This is just the beginning,” Salesses stated. “In short order, the department will develop and execute additional missions in cooperation with DHS, federal agencies, and state partners to address the full range of threats outlined by the President at our nation’s borders.”

According to a senior defense official on Friday, there were already about 2,500 personnel at the border so far assisting Customs and Border Protection with its operations through Thursday. Additionally, officials noted that the 1,500 extra troops “are en route and began to arrive overnight.”

2,000 more Marines will be sent if necessary, they added.

Meanwhile, other surfacing reports claimed on Friday that certain countries, like Mexico, were “refusing to take back” their citizens. Nevertheless, a White House official reached out to the press soon after via text message, saying that “the flights thing was an administrative issue and was quickly rectified.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!