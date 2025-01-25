4 Hostages Returned To Israel As Ceasefire Deal With Hamas Continues

Four Israeli hostages, (L-R) Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa and Karina Ariev, wave on a stage before Hamas fighters hand them over to a team from the Red Cross in Gaza City on January 25, 2025. (Photo by OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:17 AM – Saturday, January 25, 2025

Four Israeli hostages have been released and reunited with their families following a 15 month captivity.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, were released to the Red Cross. They were then transferred to the Israeli military and brought back to Israel, where they have since been reunited with their families.

The released hostages were transported to the hospital in a military helicopter from a location in southern Israel, where several hundred people gathered to welcome them. They were shielded by screens as they exited the chopper and boarded a big minibus to be transported to the hospital for medical examinations amid applause and chanting.

Ariev was abducted at 19-years-old while working as a military lookout at the Nahal Oz military base, monitoring activity within the Gaza Strip. Ariev’s family said their “hearts are filled with immense gratitude and joy.”

“After 477 tumultuous days of pain, worry, and endless anxiety – we finally got to embrace our beloved Karina, hear her voice, and see her smile that once again fills us with light,” the family said in a statement.

Gilboa’s family stated that she has “survived 477 days in the hell of Gaza and has finally returned to our family’s embrace.”

“How we’ve prayed for this moment!” they added.

The family of Levy, who turned 20 in captivity, said that they were “overjoyed and moved to see Naama standing strong” and returning to them.

Albag’s family issued a statement, saying “a wave of relief and joy envelops us after 477 long, unbearable days of nerve-wracking waiting” and thanked all those who prayed for the return of their loved one.

“We want to wholeheartedly thank everyone who stood by us, supported us, prayed, and sent love during these difficult days. Your support was our beacon of light,” the statement said.

In celebration of the captives’ rescue, many people who had gathered there with friends and family danced, played music, and waved Israeli flags.

Ira, a 28-year-old American who has lived in Israel for eight years, was one of the people celebrating the release.

“As you can see, everybody here is extremely excited to have them back in Israeli territory,” Ira told CNN. “They’ve been struggling for a long time.”

Ira added that he hopes that President Donald Trump can “get the rest of the hostages back as soon as possible.”

“We really hope he can do a better, maybe even a better job than Biden did in his presidency,” he said.

The remaining hostages are set to be released in small groups every Sunday as the ceasefire deal progresses.

Nearly 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza, and it is currently unclear how many of them remain alive.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!