Democrats Block Attempt To Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

5:57 PM – Monday, November 13, 2023

House Democrats and a small group of Republicans successfully thwarted an attempt to initiate the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a direct vote. The effort was led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The final vote result stood at 209-201, with eight Republicans aligning with Democrats to support the latter’s motion to prevent a floor vote.

The eight Republicans who joined Democrats in blocking the attempt were Reps. Patrick Mchenry (N.C.), Tom McClintock (Calif.), John Duarte (Calif.), Virginia Foxx (Va.), Darrell Issa (Calif.), Cliff Bentz (Ore.), Ken Buck (Colo.) and Mike Turner (Ohio).

Instead, they opted to refer Greene’s impeachment resolution to the House Homeland Security Committee. Notably, 24 members, comprising 12 Democrats and 12 Republicans, abstained from voting on the measure.

Introduced by Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday, the resolution aimed to impeach Mayorkas without a hearing or committee markup, potentially fast-tracking the process for Senate trial consideration upon passage.

Before the resolution was voted on, Greene took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share what led her to push for an impeachment of Mayorkas.

Mayorkas has faced mounting calls for impeachment in the past year, particularly regarding his management of the border crisis.

During his tenure, migrant encounters at the southern border reached a historic high in September, totaling 260,000. The record numbers have amplified concerns about the administration’s handling of the substantial influx.

The efforts to impeach Mayorkas has seen fluctuations, with various members stepping forward to introduce articles of impeachment at different intervals.

