Democrats Losing Ground Among Minority Voters As Hispanic And Latino Support For Trump Rises

OAN’s Alicia Summers
5:05 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024
The Democratic Party is losing support among minority voters. In 2020, Biden won about 60% of the Latino vote, but a recent Pew Research poll shows that’s now down to 52%, with 44% of registered Hispanic voters backing Trump. A report from the Libre Institute attributes this to the economic woes facing the Hispanic community, noting that more than half a million Hispanic workers are missing from the labor force. Bianca Gracia, President of Latinos for Trump, and ‘Latinos for America First,’ joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to shed light on why.