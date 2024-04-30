Economic Roller Coaster: Consumer Confidence Dips

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:36 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Consumer confidence, that’s how people feel about the economy, which is top-of-mind for voters this election, dropped for the third straight month, hitting 97 in April, down from 103 in March. The Expectations Index assesses people’s short-term 6-month outlook based on factors like income, business conditions, and the job market. That dropped to the lowest since July of 2022, hitting 66.4. A number under 80 can signal a possible upcoming recession, but we’ve been around that number for a few years now, and no recession. To help decode today’s economic data, Anthony Saccaro from Providence Financial and Insurance Services joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.