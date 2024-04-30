Netanyahu: ICC Warrants Against Israeli Officials Would Be ‘Absurd’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on October 12, 2023 (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

5:23 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to potential warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against his administration, saying it would be “a distortion of justice.”

Netanyahu expressed frustration with the court in a recorded address on Tuesday. The prime minister stated that the ICC has no authority over the nation of Israel.

Sources say the court is considering issuing warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other military officials related to the conduct of Israeli forces in their war against Hamas terrorists.

The prime minister said such warrants would be an “unprecedented display of anti-Semitism.”

“If this thing does happen, it will be an indelible stain on all of humanity,” Netanyahu said. “It would be an unprecedented anti-Semitic hate crime, a crime that would add fuel to the anti-Semitic incitement that is already raging in the world.”

The ICC maintains no law enforcement of its own and relies on member nations to enforce warrants.

Neither the United States nor Israel recognize the ICC. Although, many European nations are members which may complicate Israel’s relations in the region.

