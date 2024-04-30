Trump Permitted To Attend Son’s Graduation

Republican National Convention: Day Four CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald embraces his son Barron Trump after he delivered his speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:24 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024

The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial in New York announced on Tuesday that he will be permitted to attend his son’s graduation ceremony in the following month.

Trump will be able to attend his youngest son Barron Trump’s high school graduation on May 17th, according to Judge Juan Merchan.

Earlier this month, Merchan had postponed his decision regarding Trump’s attendance at the graduation. The former president previously expressed frustration towards Merchan for postponing the ruling and he worried that the judge would purposely prevent him from attending the important event.

Trump was obligated by New York state law to attend the court proceedings, even if it falls on a day when his son is graduating.

“I don’t think the May 17 date is a problem,” Merchan said, according to The New York Times.

“We picked the jury pretty quickly,” he added, according to the outlet. “So Mr. Trump can certainly attend that date.”

The judge also said that Trump is obligated to attend his trial, not the Supreme Court’s oral arguments, and he was not allowed to attend last week’s proceedings in his presidential immunity case.

The trial comes amid an alleged “six-figure hush-money payment” that Trump allegedly paid to Daniels via his former attorney, Michael Cohen, as well as Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, ahead of the 2016 election.

The 45th president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records in connection with so-called hush money payments to the former porn actress.

The trial is expected to last around two months, and if convicted, the former president could face up to four years in prison.

