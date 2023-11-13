O.J. Simpson Murder Case Prosecutor Running For L.A. County Superior Court Seat

Deputy District Attorney Chris Darden. (Photo by POO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:38 PM – Monday, November 13, 2023

In his bid for a position on the Los Angeles County Superior Court, retired Judge Lance Ito has endorsed former prosecutor Christopher Darden, the candidate’s team said on Monday.

Advertisement

Although they have a lengthy history, Darden and Ito are best known for their roles in the 1994 O.J. Simpson murder trial. In the past, Darden and Ito collaborated as prosecutors in the Hardcore Gang Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

67-year-old Darden spent 15 years as a county prosecutor before beginning his career as an attorney more than 40 years ago. His most well-known role was that of principal prosecutor in the Ito-supervised Simpson case.

The upcoming election will be on March 5th of this year.

“I have always had tremendous respect for Judge Lance Ito,” Darden said. “As a prosecutor, a judge and retired jurist, Judge Ito has always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and sets the standard for fairness on the bench. I am so honored to have his support as I now seek a seat on the Superior Court.”

Darden’s first case back in court as a criminal defense lawyer, following his departure from the District Attorney’s office, was in front of Ito in downtown Los Angeles. Ito decided to retire back in 2015.

He has also taught law at Southwestern University School of Law and served as a legal analyst for CNBC, Court TV, NBC, and CNN.

In addition to working as a deputy district attorney, Darden was employed by the Special Investigation Division, where he looked into allegations of criminal behavior and governmental corruption, including that of law enforcement.

Darden started his work at the Los Angeles National Labor Relations Board.

He has been specializing in white collar crime, homicides, narcotics, and cases related to gang violence since 1995.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!