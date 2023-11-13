Investigation Looks Into The Death Of Courageous Student Standing Up To 15 Bullies

People take pictures with the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign under hazy orange skies as the sun sets in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

OAN’s Katie Smith

5:32 PM – Monday, November 13 2023

An underreported death of a courageous Las Vegas student has surfaced. The fate of the alleged attackers are up in the air.

A 17-year-old boy, reportedly standing up for his small friends to bullies, has died following a brutal attack from a group of 15 at Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While the victim, Jonathan Lewis, was a White male and the attacking mob in the video appeared to be Black, officials have not indicted that race was a factor in his death.

In an interview with Jonathan Lewis Jr.’s father, he revealed how his son mainly kept to himself. His son was set to move to Austin, Texas with him.

Although he is disgusted by the violence his child was subjected to, Lewis expressed his hopes for the attackers to be able to fully understand their actions on that day.

“All I can do is just hope they can find forgiveness in their heart, and find a way to come to terms with what they’ve done man,” he said. “I mean I just love my children with all m heart, and it’s just unimaginable that we could even come to this point.”

Lewis said violence only leads to more violence and he won’t let his son’s death be without purpose.

“Violence just begets more violence and these children don’t even know what they’re doing half the time,” Lewis explained. “Mostly, I just think it’s a failure of all of humanity to recognize that we need to be teaching our youth the power to be able to coexist.”

Many have said that this horrific act is a representation of decay in moral values and a failure in society. Jonathan’s father plans to use this to begin a conversation regarding youth violence in the Las Vegas Valley and teach them skills for conflict resolution.

Following the attacks, Jonathan Lewis Jr. was out on life support. However, he succumbed to his extensive injuries in the hospital.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s homicide unit has an ongoing investigation into the November 1st incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

