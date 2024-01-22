U.S. Identifies 2 Navy SEALs Declared Dead After Night Mission Off Somali Coast

Navy Special Warfare Operation 1st Class Chris Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Gage Ingram. (Photos via: Naval Special Warfare Command)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:30 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024

The two United States Navy SEALs who had been declared dead after going missing off the Somali coast during a night mission have now been identified.

On Monday, the U.S. Navy announced that Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher Chambers, 37, and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, are the two Navy SEALs who went missing while conducting an operation off the coast of Somalia.

Commander of Navy Special Warfare Group 1, Capt. Blake Chaney, released a statement where he mentions that both Chambers and Ingram “were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends.”

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities,” Chaney said. “This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation.”

On January 11th, the SEALs were reportedly on an interdiction mission climbing up a vessel, when one suddenly got knocked off by waves.

According to their protocol, if one SEAL is overtaken, the other one always jumps in after them.

After 10-days of an “exhaustive search,” their status was changed to deceased, concluding their search and rescue, CENTCOM announced on Sunday.

“During this expansive search operation, airborne and naval platforms from the US, Japan, and Spain continuously searched more than 21,000 square miles to locate our missing teammates. Search assistance was also provided by Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, University of San Diego – Scripts Institute of Oceanography, and the Office of Naval Research – Oceanographic Support,” the CENTCOM release said. “Out of respect for the families, no further information will be released at this time.”

President Joe Biden also released a statement, sending condolences to the family.

“Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America’s finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week,” Biden said. “Over ten days, the United States military conducted an extensive search and rescue mission. Recovery efforts are still continuing as we grieve this profound loss for our country. These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans. Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans. Our entire country stands with you. We will never fail to honor their service, their legacy, and their sacrifice.”

