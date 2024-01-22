Ron DeSantis Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:17 AM – Monday, January 22, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and has endorsed former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) suspended his campaign and endorsed the 45th president, to which Trump responded that he was “very honored.”

“Very honored to have his endorsement,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country.”

DeSantis announced that he was dropping out the race through a video on X (Twitter) on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance. They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him,” DeSantis said Sunday. “While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of [Dr.] Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear.”

He continued to state his endorsement since “we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear – a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism – that Nikki Haley represents.”

On January 15th, Trump won in the Iowa caucuses, securing his position as the front-runner.

Trump is ahead of presidential candidate Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) in New Hampshire by a double digit margin.

