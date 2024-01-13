2 U.S. Navy SEALs Are Missing Off The Coast Of Somalia After Night Mission

(PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:40 PM – Saturday, January 13, 2024

Two United States Navy SEALs have gone missing off the coast of Somalia after a night-long boarding mission.

On Thursday, the SEALs were reportedly on an interdiction mission climbing up a vessel when one got knocked off by waves.

According to their protocol, if one SEAL is overtaken, the other jumps in after them.

U.S. officials have stated that a search and rescue mission is underway and the waters in the Gulf of Aden, where they were operating, are warm.

Weapons on ships headed for Houthi-controlled Yemen have been intercepted by the U.S. Navy during routine interdiction missions.

According to the official on Saturday, the mission had nothing to do with Operation Prosperity Guardian, the ongoing American and international effort to protect commercial ships in the Red Sea, or the retaliatory strikes that the U.S. and the U.K. had carried out in Yemen over the previous two days.

A third U.S. official also stated that it had nothing to do with Iran’s seizure of the oil tanker St. Nikolas either.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Saturday that efforts to find the two sailors are still underway.

The command stated that until the personnel recovery mission is finished, it will not provide any more details about the Thursday night incident.

