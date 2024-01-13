Forensic Experts Say “Aliens” Found In Peru Are Dolls Made Of Bones

Dolls that were seized by authorities are displayed during a press conference to explain what they are made of at the Archeology Museum in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. According to forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada from Peru’s prosecutor’s office, two dolls and a three-fingered hand, which were seized before being shipped to Mexico, are constructed of paper, glue, metal, human and animal bones. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:52 PM – Saturday, January 13, 2024

Forensic experts declare “Aliens” found in Peru last year were actually dolls made of the bones of various animals.

Advertisement

According to the forensic specialists working for Peru’s prosecutor’s office, the “aliens” were created using metal, paper, glue, and both human and animal bones, as stated on Friday.

Forensic Archaeologist Flavio Estrada, who led the analysis, said that the results debunk some people’s theory that the bodies originate from an “alien center or come from another planet.”

“The conclusion is simple: they are dolls assembled with bones of animals from this planet, with modern synthetic glues; therefore, they were not assembled during pre-Hispanic times,” Estrada told reporters. “They are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens.”

When José Jaime Maussan, a journalist from Mexico, appeared before the nation’s congress in September and showed two boxes containing purported mummies discovered in Peru, he and a few lawmakers from Mexico were mocked by many.

Maussan had claimed that they are “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

However, experts have said examinations showed the bones of birds, dogs, and other animals were used to create the dolls.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!