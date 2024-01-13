John Kerry To Leave Biden Administration, Help With Re-Election Campaign

(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:19 PM – Saturday, January 13, 2024

United States Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has announced he plans to leave the Biden Administration and switch to helping President Joe Biden’s campaign to be re-elected.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the former secretary of state told the press that Kerry informed his staff after speaking with Biden.

The 80-year-old’s decision came one month after he was a key player in mediating a global accord that called for countries to move away from fossil fuels and was unveiled in Dubai.

In the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which committed countries to taking action against climate change, Kerry also acted as a broker.

Kerry was the Democratic nominee for president in 2004 and had previously served as a senator from Massachusetts.

One of the first senior officials that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appointed after winning the 2020 contest was Kerry, a longtime supporter of climate change issues.

Following the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, former President Donald Trump put President Biden under pressure to get the United States back involved in international climate negotiations.

Kerry is the first White House member to be specifically focused on climate change and holds a seat on the National Security Council.

One of Kerry’s top priorities as Biden’s special envoy had been to maintain close diplomatic ties with China on climate change.

