GOP Members Present ‘Defund Davos’ Bill To Keep U.S. Money Out Of World Economic Forum

Chair of the House Freedom Caucus Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:33 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024

Representative Scott Perry led a group of congressional Republicans and together they filed a measure on Friday that would prohibit grants or other taxpayer funds from being given to the World Economic Forum (WEF) by U.S. federal government agencies.

“Americans need to know that the WEF wants them to only drive an electric vehicle, sell their cars and use car sharing instead, eat bugs to help solve world hunger, and always operate based on what’s good for the ‘global public’ even when it comes at a detriment to their own lives,” Representative Perry’s (R-Pa.) office stated.

The “Defund Davos Act,” which is just 1 page long, forbids government organizations from providing financing to the WEF.

“No funds available to the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development [USAID], or any other department or agency may be used to provide funding for the World Economic Forum,” the bill stated.

Representatives Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn), and Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) joined Representative Perry in presenting the “Defund Davos Act” on Friday.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international organization that organizes an annual meeting of the world’s elite in Davos, Switzerland, to exchange ideas on global governance and how best to achieve “elitist objectives.” The topic of this year’s Davos summit, “Rebuilding Trust,” was meant to persuade the global populace that supporting the objectives of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful individuals is in their best interests. The meeting came to an end on Friday.

In 2024, the Davos meeting was a meeting place for approximately sixty global leaders and close to 300 high-ranking government officials. Among them were several representatives of totalitarian dictatorships, such as Saudi Arabia and China, whose talks were prioritized on summit schedules.

According to reports, a ticket to the Davos conference costs around $40,000 for those invited, while membership in the WEF reportedly costs $100,000 a year. The total cost of attending the WEF summit has also exceeded $350,000 in certain years or depending on what kind of package a leader would like to purchase. The differing amounts cover accommodations such as the upscale ski resort, opulent food served during the gathering, and other extras.

The U.S. taxpayer has provided the WEF with millions of dollars in financing, mostly in the form of grants from the State Department, USAID, and other sources, despite the organization’s apparent sound financial standing. In 2023, the U.S. government committed $9.1 million to the WEF, primarily in the form of multi-year grants.

For instance, the WEF received approximately $50 million in financing from a USAID grant, which has been disbursed gradually since 2015. That particular grant was meant to “support long-term and equitable economic growth and advance U.S. foreign policy objectives by supporting economic growth, agriculture and trade; global health; and democracy.”

The State Department was present at this year’s Davos conference, where National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave speeches. During the speech, Blinken advocated for the establishment of a “Palestinian state,” which is a fundamental goal of Hamas, the Islamic terrorist group responsible for the horrific mass killing in Israel in October.

“Forcing American Taxpayers to fund annual ski trips for insular, global elitists is absurd, not to mention reprehensible,” Representative Perry said on Friday. “The World Economic Forum doesn’t deserve one cent of American funding, and it’s past time we defund Davos.”

“The WEF and its members are also pushing to make an unregulated technology (AI) the driver of the economy and for companies to replace humans with AI whether or not it’s necessary or warranted,” he continued. “Key speakers at the Davos conference this year included CCP [Chinese Communist Party] officials (discussing the global financial system) and leaders from Iran,” the congressman’s office posted. “These are not individuals we should trust to come up with foreign policy, financial, or energy solutions for America or other countries.”

Prior to the start of the Davos summit, the World Economic Forum (WEF) released its annual “Global Risks Report” for 2024, naming “disinformation” and “extreme weather” as the two worst threats facing humanity.

“The report suggests that the spread of mis- and disinformation around the globe could result in civil unrest but could also drive government-driven censorship, domestic propaganda, and controls on the free flow of information,” the WEF said.

A “globally coordinated system of carbon taxes,” proposed by Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, biometric identification cards to track “who actually got a vaccination or not,” and international laws to prosecute farmers for “ecocide” alongside genocide and other crimes against humanity, introduced by radical environmentalist Jojo Mehta, are a few of the ideas presented at Davos this year to counter the threats of “disinformation” and weather.

Apart from talks by hardline communists, oppressive government officials, and other prominent figures worldwide, the WEF featured performances of interpretative dance and traditional indigenous ceremonies as forms of entertainment. During a discussion titled “Climate and Nature,” guests in Davos witnessed an Amazonian shaman conduct “a ritual for the globe.”

