Trump Speaks At Women’s History Month Event At WH: ‘More Women In Our Cabinet Than Any GOP Pres. In History’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Women’s History Month event in the East Room of the White House on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced the launch of a new caucus named the Republican Women’s Caucus, led by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:12 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

President Donald Trump participated in a White House event on Wednesday, celebrating Women’s History Month.

“Today we honor the legacy of incredible women like Betsy Ross, Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, and Amelia Earhart, all legends. Their extraordinary courage, patriotism, and devotion helped propel our nation to glory and greatness,” President Trump said in front of a packed crowd on Wednesday.

Trump began by highlighting women who joined him at the White House event, saying they are “making history in our own time. ”

“She was just named by one of the most prominent media groups, ‘The Most Powerful Woman In The World,’” Trump stated when speaking about his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.

Additionally, Trump recognized White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is the youngest person to hold the position.

Other individuals recognized in his speech include, Counselor to the President Alina Habba, Attorney General Pam Bondi, United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Lieutenant Governor of Alaska Nancy Dahlstrom, Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina Pamela Evette, Oklahoma Commissioner of Agriculture Blayne Arthur.

“Thrilled to say we have more women in our cabinet than any Republican President in the history of our country,” Trump remarked.

The 47th president went on to call out “ideology” from past administrations, and said he will be “ending the Marxists war on women.”

“For four long years, we had an administration that tried to abolish the very concept of womanhood and replace it with radical gender ideology… Under the Trump administration, we’re ending the Marxist war on women,” he said.

Trump then went on to talk about several executive orders he has signed including prohibiting biological men from playing in women’s sports.

“We are sending it back to where it came from. Oblivion, right?” the president said.

Trump also highlighted an executive order that he signed which helps makes vitro fertilization (IVF) more accessible and affordable for women.

The Republican also announced that he and some of the women in his administration are planning to create a Women’s Museum at the National mall.

The president concluded his speech by recognizing more women Senators and Representatives who are part of his administration.

“There is nothing like strong, beautiful, wonderful women. You have the heart, you have the whole spirit, you are amazing people and it is an honor to be with you,” said Trump. “I believe we can work together and make this the greatest age in the history of our country.”

