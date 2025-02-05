Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Biological Male Athletes From Women’s Sports

U.S. President Donald Trump joined by women athletes signs the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. The executive order, which Trump signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, prohibits transgender women from competing in women’s sports and is the third order he has signed that targets transgender people. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers and Sophia Flores

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Update 6:30 PM: President Donald Trump has signed the “No Men in Women’s Sports” executive order while in front of a room full of female athletes on National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump fulfilled his campaign promise of keeping biological men out of women’s sports.

Prior to signing the order, Trump gave a speech to the crowd. Trump was joined on the stage by a plethora of female athletes of all ages and by Independent Women ambassadors Riley Gaines, Payton McNabb, Paula Scanlan, Sia Liilii, Lauren Miller, Kim Russell, Kaitlynn Wheeler, Linnea Saltz and Lily Mullens.

Additionally, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) were in attendance.

“This doesn’t have to be long. It’s all about common sense,” Trump said. “Women’s sports will be only for women. The war on women’s sports is over.”

9:37 AM – President Donald Trump is anticipated to sign an Executive Order on Wednesday that will keep biological males who identify as transgender females out of female sports teams through Title IX — putting more pressure on schools to enforce the mandate or risk losing federal funding.

Additionally, the order will enforce a visa review of all athletes who enter the U.S. to compete and those who mark the opposite sex on their application — considering the act as potential “fraud.”

White House officials said in a call on Wednesday morning that allowing trans-identifying “women” to compete against biological women is both “dangerous” and “unfair,” due to scientifically proven advantages that biological males have over biological females — such as larger lung capacity and an overabundance of strength compared to their female counterparts.

“Biological sex is a determinant of athletic performance: adult males are faster, stronger, more powerful than females because of fundamental sex differences in anatomy and physiology dictated by sex chromosomes,” according to the American College of Sports Medicine.

Trump officials further explained their motives.

“On his first day in office, Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on schools across the country to allow students to compete in the sport of their ‘gender identity,’” one official said. “That is a slap in the face to female athletes who dedicate tremendous effort to be the best in their sport, only to be forced to compete with biological men.”

Passed in 1972, Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal funding.

As time has passed, Title IX compliance by colleges has helped increase their funding of women’s sports, and the law has received credit for growth in popularity of women’s sports.

Last year, the United Nations (UN) released a report that revealed nearly 900 medals in women’s sports had been won by biological males who identify as trans females.

The report also found that up to March 30th, 2024, “over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports.” “The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males,” Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem wrote.

Furthermore, the mandate allows women who are forced to compete against biological males to sue the schools, the White House officials noted — saying this “should very much concern” would-be violators.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to end male participation in women’s sports after many Americans voiced opposition against trans athletes like Penn college swimmer Lia Thomas, who set new records in collegiate competitions as a biological male who has gone through male puberty.

“It’s a man playing in the game,” Trump told Fox News back in October. “You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don’t let it happen.”

On his first day in office, the president signed an executive order announcing the federal government would only recognize two sexes: male and female.

