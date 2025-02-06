Trump Outlines Plan For U.S. To Take Over Gaza

US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:58 AM – Thursday, February 6, 2025

The 47th President on Thursday revealed how his proposed U.S. takeover of Gaza would happen, claiming it wouldn’t need any U.S. military personnel and would ensure that “stability for the region would reign.”

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” President Donald Trump stated in an early morning Truth Social post. “The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” he continued, taking a shot at the New York Democrat. “They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.”

The president repeatedly said that no American soldiers would be needed in his plan of action for taking over Gaza.

“The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth,” he said. “No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that displacement for residents would only be temporary.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said the idea was for Gazans to leave the destroyed territory for an “interim” period while debris was cleared out and reconstruction took place.

The remarks by the commander-in-chief came on Tuesday during his oval office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings — level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Netanyahu said the idea was “worth paying attention to.”

