Report: Disney Hired A ‘Social Media Expert’ To Consult Actress Rachel Zegler Following Her Anti-Trump ‘Tantrum’

Rachel Zegler attends the World Premiere of Disney’s Snow White at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2025. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

3:08 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

According to a report, Disney hired a social media “expert” to work with “Snow White” leading actress Rachel Zegler, after she blasted President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Following the 2024 presidential election, 23-year-old Zegler posted on Instagram, declaring: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

“Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in,” the actress continued.

Following Zegler’s outburst, which garnered significant backlash from conservatives, the film’s producer, Marc Platt, made the decision to hire an outside social media consultant — according to Variety.

Nevertheless, Zegler later apologized for her impulsive and childish remarks, claiming that she let her “emotions get the best of me.”

“Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse,” she added.

Variety’s report stated: “After a back and forth, she began working with a social media guru paid for by Disney to vet any posts before the film’s March 21 bow.”

The film also faced further backlash after Zegler posted pro-Palestine sentiments on social media platforms, which reportedly created tension between herself and Israeli actress Gal Gadot, a former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who plays the “Evil Queen” character in the film.

Following Zegler’s post, Gadot, a vocal supporter of Israel, reportedly began receiving death threats –leading Disney to hire security.

“She didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal [Gadot], for anyone,” one anonymous source told Variety.

Zegler has previously argued that the updated version of the film needed to be more “politically correct,” as she referred to the movie’s Prince Charming as a “stalker” — during a 2022 expo.

“I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time,” she stated at the time.

“[Snow White] is not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler added. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Despite Disney’s best effort to put out all of the media-frenzied fires, the film saw one of the worst box office performances during opening weekend that the studio has seen in recent years, widely underperforming in projected sales.

The film brought in just $43 million during opening weekend, presenting an uphill climb to recoup the $270 million spent on the production and marketing of the film.

