Obama Endorses Controversial Liberal Judge For Wisconsin Supreme Court As ‘Soros-Backed’ Campaign Gains Attention

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

2:15 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

On Tuesday, former Democrat President Barack Obama endorsed Judge Susan M. Crawford, whom a number of conservatives have since dubbed a “dangerous” liberal. She previously sentenced a child rapist to only four years in prison after he repeatedly assaulted a five-year-old girl.

However, as of March 26th, at 1:44 p.m. PT, Obama’s endorsement has not yet been listed on the judge’s endorsements section on her official website.

In addition to the former Democrat president’s endorsement, many conservative pundits have also warned that her election to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court could lead to more unfavorable rulings in relation to Trump administration policies.

The race in Wisconsin will determine the ideological leaning of the court, which is currently 4-3, in favor of the liberal wing of judges.

Although a quick Google search claims that Judge Crawford is “unaffiliated” with any political party, she has been known to lean far-left in her past rulings. Additionally, The New York Times wrote about the judge on March 24th, posting an article titled: “Rallying Anti-Musk Donors, Liberal Judge Raises $24 Million in Key Court Contest.”

“If you live in Wisconsin – or have family or friends who do – there’s an important Supreme Court race happening right now. And there’s only one candidate ready to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites: Judge Susan Crawford,” Obama wrote in a Tuesday X post. “We’re all seen how important judges are in protecting our rights, so vote early — don’t wait until April 1st,” Obama continued.

Crawford is reportedly running against Republican candidate Brad Schimel, who has highlighted that the majority of Crawford’s donors are “from outside of Wisconsin.”

“80% of Susan Crawford’s donors are from outside of Wisconsin. They expect her to deliver them Congressional seats. Brad Schimel is backed by Wisconsin farmers, law enforcement, hunters, and small business leaders. He’s running to save OUR Supreme Court,” stated Schimel’s campaign X account.

Both President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, along with his super PAC, have endorsed Schimel as well.

“In the Great State of Wisconsin, a Radical Left Democrat, one who is insistent on bringing hardened CRIMINALS, that we removed to far away places, back into our Country, allowing men into women’s sports, Open Borders, and more, is running against a strong, Common Sense Republican, JUST CALL HIM BRAD, for the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

Additionally, Democrats like controversial hedge fund manager George Soros, a top donor of the Democrat Party, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, have poured loads of money into the race for Crawford.

“Last month, Soros and Pritzker gave $1 million and $500,000, respectively, to the state Democratic Party, which then transferred the funds to Crawford’s campaign,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel outlet.

Despite this, Crawford has still condemned Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk for supporting her conservative opponent.

“Elon Musk is buying off Brad Schimel,” posted the X account for Judge Crawford for Wisconsin. “Elon Musk can bank on Brad Schimel to support big corporations, ban abortion with no exceptions, and take our state backwards.”

Crawford’s campaign later revealed that she was about to raise over $24 million since June, when she first launched her campaign. She claimed that her haul is “the most of any judicial campaign in American history.”

Despite receiving funding from left-wing billionaire mega-donors like Soros and Pritzker, Crawford has still attempted to frame her donations as “grassroots support.”

“I’m grateful for the historic outpouring of grassroots support across Wisconsin from folks who don’t want Elon Musk controlling our Supreme Court,” she continued. “The people of Wisconsin wanted a fair and common sense Justice who will protect our fundamental rights and freedoms. I’m humbly asking Wisconsinites for their vote on April1 as we fight back against Musk and Schimel’s corruption and extremism.”

Meanwhile, Schimel has pointed out Crawford’s “shaky” track record, referencing how she previously sentenced a child rapist to just 4 years in prison, to which she later stated: “I don’t regret that sentence.”

“She denied the prosecutors’ recommendation. He was back on the streets in just 2 years,” Schimel reminded the public.

Crawford, a judge on the Dane County Circuit Court, was previously questioned by a moderator regarding the contentious child sexual assault case she was involved with — during a debate segment where candidates were asked about the multi-million dollar advertisements they had broadcast disparaging each other’s judicial records.

Moderator to Crawford: “In 2020, you did sentence a child sex offender to four years in prison after prosecutors requested 10. Do you regret that sentence?” Crawford: “I don’t regret that sentence, because I followed the law in that case, as I always do,” Crawford responded. “I applied the law, which says that judges have to consider every relevant factor in sentencing, you have to consider both the aggravating and mitigating factors, and the Supreme Court has said you have to order the minimum amount of prison time you believe is necessary to protect the public. That’s what I did in that case and every other case.”

