‘Woke’ Snow White Remake Flops In One Of Disney’s Worst Opening Weekend Box Office Performances

The marquee of the El Capitan theatre is seen during the world premiere of Disney’s “Snow White” in Los Angeles, March 15, 2025. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:22 PM – Sunday, March 23, 2025

Disney’s ‘woke’ live-action remake of Snow White has been plagued with controversy, paving the way for one of the biggest opening weekend flops the studio has seen in recent years.

The movie is projected to earn around $45 million this weekend, forecasting an uphill battle to profit off of the film, which cost $350 million to produce and market. The film is also sitting at an abysmal 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The New York Times review characterized the film as “neither good enough to admire nor bad enough to joyfully skewer,” while The Guardian classified it as a “toe-curlingly terrible live-action remake.”

The marketing of the film got off to a negative start after Disney initially decided to “take a different approach” in reimagining the seven dwarfs as “magical creatures” of all sizes and genders to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes.”

Disney’s initial decision to reimagine the seven dwarfs followed after dwarf actor Peter Dinklage criticized the film for its portrayal of dwarfism, before the studio decided to reverse course and CGI animate the seven dwarfs.

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback [when] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’” Dinklage stated at the beginning of 2022.

“You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough,” he added.

Critics began tearing into the film as “woke” and “politically correct,” however that was just the beginning of the downward spiral.

Rumors of tension grew between Latina Snow White actress Rachel Zegler and Jewish actress Gal Gadot who played the Evil Queen, as both voiced opposing views on the war in Gaza.

Prior to the trailer releasing in December, Zegler wrote “Free Palestine” on X, while Gadot voiced her sympathy for Israelis due to the October 7th, 2023 attacks by Hamas terrorists.

Multiple Arab organizations called for the movie to be boycotted due to Gadot’s casting and vocal support for Israel’s war in Gaza, arguing that the film should not be shown in the Arab world.

“Gal Gadot does not represent art. She represents occupation, violence and a military force that continues to commit atrocities against Palestinians,” wrote Jordan’s campaign for supporting resistance, the Bahrain society against normalization, and the campaign to boycott supporters of Israel in a joint statement.

“Allowing her to star in Snow White is an attempt to sanitize her image and distract from her unwavering support for Israeli aggression,” the statement continued.

To make matters worse, following the election Zegler slammed President Donald Trump and his supporters, writing “may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace,” in an Instagram post before later apologizing.

Zegler also praised the film’s political correctness, stating in December “People are making these jokes about ours being the PC (politically correct) Snow White, where it’s like yeah, it is, because it needed that.”

“It’s an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond ‘Someday My Prince Will Come,’” she added.

Additionally, dwarf actors recently came out in protest against the film prior to its premiere for Disney’s decision to use CGI for the seven dwarfs rather than hiring dwarf actors.

“Disney has made a live-action film and instead of giving seven talented little people the chance to shine they’ve scrapped us completely and used CGI instead,” stated dwarf actress Ali Chapman.

The remake was written by “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and directed by Marc Webb.

