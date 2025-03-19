Dwarf Actors Prepare To Protest Snow White After Disney Opted For CGI Instead Of Actors: ‘It’s A Disgrace’

Rachel Zegler at the European event for Disney’s “Snow White” at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:57 PM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Dozens of dwarf actors will be protesting Disney Studios after they decided to use CGI for the seven dwarfs rather than hiring them for the live-action “Snow White” remake.

“The whole point of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is right up there in the title,” stated 3ft 8in tall actress Ali Chapman.

“The seven dwarfs were the stars of the original 1937 film which is a classic loved by millions of people,” she stated. “Disney has made a live-action film and instead of giving seven talented little people the chance to shine they’ve scrapped us completely and used CGI instead.”

“It’s a total travesty and there are a lot of angry little people actors and actresses out there,” Chapman continued. “People are flying in from all over the world to tell Disney this isn’t acceptable.”

Meanwhile, Chapman’s husband, who also has dwarfism, stated “We’ve been totally shut out but we’re not going down quietly.”

“It’s hard enough in Hollywood. Everyone’s trying to make their dreams come true. When you’re a little person opportunities are few and far between. I was born to play Dopey the dwarf. It’s my dream role but Disney never gave me a chance.”

“There were seven great parts right there but Disney decided to go with freaking cartoons. Shame on them!”

Hollywood producer Jeff Beacher, who has promoted dwarf actors in the past, stated that Hollywood “failed” the dwarf actors.

“If Hollywood is about inclusion and diversity then you could have had talented little people actors in all of these roles,” Beacher continued. “This was a beautiful opportunity to hire seven diverse highly-talented little people actors and actresses and Hollywood failed.”

Additionally, the film has also reportedly seen tension between Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, and Latina actress Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White.

Zegler’s clash with Gadot has reportedly stemmed from Zegler pro-Palestinian stance to the point where the two are not even wanting to walk the red carpet together, according to the Daily Mail.

An unnamed senior Disney executive reportedly stated that the film has been a “total PR disaster,” according to reporting by the Daily Mail.

“This is a $270 million movie but we can’t wait for this week to be over. The idea of hundreds of dwarfs protesting Snow White in front of Disney Studios is just too depressing to imagine.”

It is currently unclear as to when the protests are expected to take place, however the film is expected to hit theaters on March 21st.

