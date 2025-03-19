Judicial Watch Files Suit Against DHS For Records On Trump Assassination Attempt In Butler, Pa.

US Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) / QUALITY REPEAT (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:22 PM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Judicial Watch has announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for records related to security provided during President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

On Tuesday, Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the DHS for records related to security provided for the July 13th, 2024, rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which there was an assassination attempt on Trump.

They stated that they have previously obtained records related to the event, including the Butler County District Attorney’s Office’s records on preparations for the rally and body-camera footage from the Butler Township police department.

However, the group said that its efforts to obtain records and data from the federal government have gone unanswered.

“Federal agencies need to come clean on the events that led up to the assassination attempts on President Trump,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is now eight months since the first attempt, and the American people have yet to receive any answers under FOIA on the failures of the Biden administration to protect President Trump.”

Judicial Watch also stated that its FOIA request specifically targeted the Homeland Security Investigations unit, known as HSI, which reportedly helped provide security at the Pennsylvania rally.

