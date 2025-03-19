Ben & Jerry’s Sues Parent Company For ‘Censorship’ And Ousting CEO Over Social Activism

Ben and Jerry’s ice cream is stored in a cooler at an event where founders Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen gave away ice cream to bring attention to police reform at the U.S. Supreme Court on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:24 PM – Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Ben & Jerry’s has accused its parent company, Unilever, of firing its CEO David Stever over the company’s political activism.

Ben & Jerry’s argued that Unilever violated its merger agreement after its parent company informed the ice cream maker’s board that Stever would be removed as CEO, according to a Tuesday federal court filing.

Unilever was able to acquire Ben & Jerry’s for $326 million in 2000, claiming that it would assist the ice cream company in expanding its social mission.

Despite the merger, the two companies seemingly saw a rift in 2021 after Ben & Jerry’s stopped serving ice cream within Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

In response, Unilever sold its business interest in Israel to a local company that began selling Ben & Jerry’s ice cream under its Hebrew and Arabic name in the occupied territories.

Ben & Jerry’s sued Unilever for their decision in an attempt to block its parent company from selling in the contested region, although a federal judge rejected the request.

“For over four decades, the company has pursued its unique Social Mission via its public, progressive stances on issues such as migrant justice, LGBTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter, GMO labeling, and a variety of other economic and social causes affecting historically marginalized communities,” the complaint states.

“Unilever has repeatedly halted Ben & Jerry’s social mission in direct contravention of the settlement agreement.”

The most recent filing stated that Stever was removed due to his “commitment to Ben & Jerry’s Social Mission and Essential Brand Integrity … rather than any genuine concerns regarding his performance history.”

Ben & Jerry’s stated that the silencing of their social activism has been an ongoing trend, alleging that they “unilaterally barred” a social media post about abortion, climate change, and universal healthcare, due to the post mentioning President Donald Trump.

The company added that it was also blocked from posting about Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian whose green card was recently revoked after he was involved in demonstrations at Columbia University in New York.

Ben & Jerry’s stated that its parent company “provided no explanation for the censorship.”

Stever joined the company in 1988, starting as a tour guide and was appointed CEO in May 2023.

