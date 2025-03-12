Report: Disney Scales Back ‘Snow White’ Premiere Following Ongoing Film Backlash

Marc Webb at the European event for Disney’s “Snow White” at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:17 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Disney has reportedly scaled back its premiere of the new “Snow White” film — which is set to be released on March 21st.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Disney has decided to scale back its usual over-the-top premiere for “Snow White,” after receiving major backlash due to the film’s casting directors’ choice of actress, actors, and overall plot — which heavily strays from the original story that we all grew up with.

Due to the criticism, the studio has reportedly opted for a much more quiet, laid-back pre-party and screening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 15th.

According to reports, Disney has also hand-picked a select few photographers and house crew to cover the event.

Additionally, actresses Rachel Zegler, 23, and Gal Gadot, 39, will not be answering questions from a slew of media outlets, as per usual, only certain selected outlets.

In the film, Zegler plays the character of Snow White and Gadot stars as the Evil Queen.

The movie has received backlash for various reasons, including replacing the fairy tale’s seven dwarfs with “magical creatures” of “all sizes and genders.”

Others have also accused Disney of being too “politically correct” and “woke” in the film — a common theme for Disney.

Another issue that was highlighted in the Marc Webb-directed film was Zegler, a Latina actress, being cast as the lead. In the Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale “Snow White,” which the original film is based on, Snow White is described as having skin “as white as snow, lips as red as blood, and hair as black as ebony” — a description that became iconic and is associated with the character.

Popular “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, shared his thoughts on the actress choice.

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback [when] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’” the actor told Marc Maron during a January 2022 interview.

“You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f–king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f–k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

The company has responded to the disapproval by explaining that they were taking a “different approach” to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” from the 1937 film.

Zegler also faced criticism after she spoke out against those who voted for President Donald Trump, and for calling the original animated “Snow White” film “extremely dated.”

“She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true,” the “West Side Story” actress told Variety in 2022.

