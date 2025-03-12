Trump Admin Removes Migrant Children From Southwest Key Programs Following Sexual Abuse, Harassment Allegations

(Photo by LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:44 PM – Wednesday, March 12, 2025

All of the unaccompanied illegal immigrant children at the shelters run by Southwest Key Programs, Inc. (Southwest Key) have been transferred to other trusted shelters, according to a statement released today by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Who provides the funding for Southwest Key shelters? The federal government funds unaccompanied minor shelters through the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) under the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), according to its website.

“This administration is working fearlessly to end the tragedy of human trafficking and other abuses of unaccompanied alien children who enter the country illegally,” stated HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “For too long, pernicious actors have exploited such children both before and after they enter the United States. Today’s action is a significant step toward ending this appalling abuse of innocents.”

As the leading provider of such shelters for “unaccompanied alien children” in the United States, Southwest Key has run 27 residential shelters that offer temporary housing options for these children in Texas, Arizona, and California.

Minors who have illegally entered into the U.S., by means of smuggling, trafficking, or other methods, without their parents or other legal guardians and those without a valid immigration status — are known as unaccompanied alien children.

The Department of Justice filed a civil action against Southwest Key in July 2024, arguing that the company had unlawfully harassed and sexually abused unaccompanied alien children under its care — through a number of its workers. The DOJ said in July that several Southwest Key employees were involved in inappropriate sexual touching, soliciting sex acts, taking nude photos, and making sexual remarks with children at the shelters between 2015 and 2023.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

HHS has made the decision to examine its grants with Southwest Key and to cease placing unaccompanied alien children there due to ongoing concerns about these placements.

“In view of HHS’ action, the Department of Justice has dismissed its lawsuit against Southwest Key,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Securing our border and protecting children from abuse are among the most critical missions of the Department of Justice and the Trump administration,” stated Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Under the border policies of the previous administration, bad actors were incentivized to exploit children and break our laws: this ends now.”

The release did not identify any names of shelter staff who have been accused of sexual abuse or harassment.

Employees were sent letters on Monday, informing them that staffers would be furloughed, according to outlets KVEO and ValleyCentral.com.

(Photo via: southwestkey.org/shelters/)

