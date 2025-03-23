Schumer Defies Calls To Step Down As Minority Leader While Protestors Gather Outside His Brooklyn Home

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) waits top speak during a news conference following a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on October 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:57 PM – Sunday, March 23, 2025

Roughly 100 protestors gathered outside of Senator Chuck Schumer’s home on Sunday to voice their opposition to Schumer’s leadership after he voted in favor of a GOP-backed spending bill.

The protestors held up signs outside of Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) home according to the New York Post, with one sign reading “Lost spine, if found please return to Chuck.”

Indivisible Brooklyn, the liberal group that organized the protest, stated that Schumer’s vote to confirm the recent GOP spending bill showcased a “devastating lack of leadership as he capitulated to Trump, Musk and the GOP during negotiations over government funding.”

“Since then, Senator Schumer has been pleading his case on multiple platforms, but New Yorkers aren’t buying it,” the group continued. “Schumer is not meeting the dire moment: It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that will fight fascism tooth and nail.”

Schumer has repeatedly explained that he voted in favor of the spending bill to avoid “the horror of a [government] shutdown.”

House Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have begun to question Schumer’s leadership in what they feel is a critical moment to fight back against the Trump administration.

Pelosi recently took a shot at Schumer, stating last Tuesday: “I myself don’t give away anything for nothing… I think that’s what happened the other day.”

“We could have, in my view, perhaps gotten [Republicans] to agree to a third way,” she continued, explaining a potential 30 day placeholder bill to extend current government spending could have been requested while negotiating a longer-term resolution.

“They may not have agreed to it, but at least the public would have seen them not agreeing to it — then [Republicans] would have been shutting the government down,” she added.

Schumer has received so much backlash he had to postpone a tour he previously scheduled for his newly released book “Antisemitism in America: A Warning” due to “security reasons.”

Additionally, Schumer also recently came out and stated that he will not be stepping down as Senate minority leader, doubling down on his decision to vote in favor of the spending bill.

“Look, I’m not stepping down,” Schumer began during a Sunday segment on NBC’s Meet the Press with host Kristen Welker. “I knew when I cast my vote against the government shutdown that it would be – that there would be a lot of controversy. And there was.”

“Under a shutdown, the Executive Branch has sole power to determine what is ‘essential.’ And they can determine without any court supervision,” he continued. “The courts have ruled it’s solely up to the executive what to shut down. With Musk, and DOGE, and Trump, and this guy [Russell] Vought… as the head OMB (U.S. Office of Management and Budget), they would eviscerate the federal government.”

“It would [be] devastating,” Schumer pleaded. “There’s no off-ramp. Who determines how long the shutdown would last? Only those evil people at the top of the Executive Branch in the Trump administration.”

Welker asked Schumer if he believed that he is “making the same mistake that President Biden did” in failing to swiftly drop out after losing confidence within the party.

“No, absolutely not. I did this out of conviction,” he responded. “It was a vote of principle, you know?”

“Sometimes when you’re a leader, you have to do things to avoid a real danger that might come down the curve,” Schumer added. “I did it out of pure conviction as to what a leader should do and what the right thing for America and my party was. People disagree.”

