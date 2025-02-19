Trump Signs Executive Order To Expand IVF Access, Reduce Cost 

Embryologist Ric Ross holds a dish with human embryos at the La Jolla IVF Clinic February 28, 2007 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:58 AM – Wednesday, February 18, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to expand access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and reduce the costs.

On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order that states within 90 days, the assistant to the president for domestic policy should submit a list of “policy recommendations on protecting IVF access and aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment.”

“It is the policy of my Administration to ensure reliable access to IVF treatment, including by easing unnecessary statutory or regulatory burdens to make IVF treatment drastically more affordable,” the order also states.

“I think the women and families, husbands are very appreciative of it,” Trump said.

Trump had pledged to implement a policy into IVF treatments during his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I’m announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for, or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for, all costs associated with IVF treatment,” the president said at a Michigan campaign event in August.

