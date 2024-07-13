Trump Says He Was ‘Shot With A Bullet’ That Pierced His Right Ear

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage after he was grazed by a bullet at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former President Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:22 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to confirm that he was “shot with a bullet,” which grazed his right ear.

The former president said that he recounted a “whizzing sound” and “shots” at his Pennsylvania rally before being escorted off-stage by Secret Service following the shooting that took place.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the president stated. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump was taken to a local medical center and has been confirmed to be safe and okay.

