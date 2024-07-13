Mayorkas: DHS ‘Taking Every Measure’ To Ensure Safety Of Biden and Trump

OAN’s Abril Elfi
7:09 PM – Saturday, July 13, 2024
Department of Homeland (DHS) Security Alejandro Mayorkas has stated that the agency is working to ensure both the safety of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Mayorkas released the following statement after Trump’s assassination attempt.
“We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today. We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security,” he said.
